Deals: Pad & Quill's Inventory Clearance Sale Has Up to 50% Off Cases for iPhone, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The sale includes Pad & Quill's Oxford, Cambridge, Contega, and Bella Fino leather cases for devices like the iPhone and iPad. All of the company's accessories are made from high-quality leather, specifically designed to fit Apple's products. Browse the full inventory clearance sale below (note that prices listed will appear after using the code MR15):
Pad & Quill's Inventory Clearance Sale
iPad Cases
- Cambridge iPad Pro 11-inch Case - $49.94, down from $99.95
- Oxford Leather iPad Pro 11-inch Case - $82.83, down from $119.95
- Cambridge iPad Pro 12.9-inch Case - $61.16, down from $119.95
- Oxford Leather iPad Pro 12.9-inch Case - $91.33, down from $139.95
- Contega Thin iPad Pro 12.9-inch Case - $76.46, down from $99.95
- Oxford iPad Sleeve - $73.48, down from $139.95
- Bella Fino iPhone XS Max Case - $38.21, down from $89.95
- Traveler iPhone 11 Pro Max Leather Case - $40.33, down from $59.95
- Aria iPhone 11 Pro Max Wallet Case - $61.58, down from $89.95
- Bella Fino Edition iPhone 11 Pro Wallet Case - $67.53, down from $89.95
- Bella Fino Edition Leather iPhone 11 Pro Max Case - $53.08, down from $89.95
- Cartella Slim Case for 15-inch MacBook Pro - $63.28, down from $109.95
- TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer - $63.71, down from $89.95
- Field Straps for Apple Watch - $63.28, down from $89.95