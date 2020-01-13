Deals: Pad & Quill's Inventory Clearance Sale Has Up to 50% Off Cases for iPhone, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro

Monday January 13, 2020 9:44 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Pad & Quill has opened up a new inventory clearance sale today, discounting iPhone cases, MacBook cases, iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, travel organizers, and more. The sale provides discounts of up to 35 percent off, which you can stack with our coupon code MR15 to get up to 50 percent off these accessories.

The sale includes Pad & Quill's Oxford, Cambridge, Contega, and Bella Fino leather cases for devices like the iPhone and iPad. All of the company's accessories are made from high-quality leather, specifically designed to fit Apple's products. Browse the full inventory clearance sale below (note that prices listed will appear after using the code MR15):

Pad & Quill's Inventory Clearance Sale


iPad Cases
iPhone Cases
MacBook Pro Case
Miscellaneous
