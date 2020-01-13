Deals: Apple's iPad Pro and iPad Air Receive Major Discounts, With Lowest-Ever Prices on Select Models (Up to $199 Off)

Monday January 13, 2020 6:25 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon and Best Buy have introduced a bunch of new deals on Apple's iPad Pro, with discounts reaching as much as $199 off original prices. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro have received discounts, in Wi-Fi only and cellular configurations.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Additionally, you'll find notable sales on the new iPad Air, with one particularly good sale on the 256GB Cellular iPad Air, now priced at $599.00, down from $779.00. All prices listed below represent sales found on Amazon, unless otherwise noted as a Best Buy discount.

iPad Air


iPad Pro


11-Inch
12.9-Inch
  • 64GB, Wi-Fi - $874.99, down from $999.00 ($124 off)
  • 256GB, Wi-Fi - $999.99, down from $1,149.00 ($149 off at Best Buy)
  • 512GB, Wi-Fi - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 ($199 off)
  • 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,349.99, down from $1,549.00 ($199 off, lowest ever at Best Buy)
  • 64GB, Cellular - $1,024.99, down from $1,149.00 ($124 off)
  • 256GB, Cellular - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00 ($149 off)
  • 512GB, Cellular - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($199 off)
  • 1TB, Cellular - $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00 ($199 off, lowest ever at Best Buy)

Accessories


Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

