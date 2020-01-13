Deals: Apple's iPad Pro and iPad Air Receive Major Discounts, With Lowest-Ever Prices on Select Models (Up to $199 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Additionally, you'll find notable sales on the new iPad Air, with one particularly good sale on the 256GB Cellular iPad Air, now priced at $599.00, down from $779.00. All prices listed below represent sales found on Amazon, unless otherwise noted as a Best Buy discount.
iPad Air
- 64GB, Cellular - $519.00, down from $629.00 ($110 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $599.00, down from $779.00 ($180 off, lowest ever)
iPad Pro
11-Inch
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $674.99, down from $799.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Wi-Fi - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Wi-Fi - $949.99, down from $1,149.00 ($199 off)
- 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 ($199 off)
- 64GB, Cellular - $824.99, down from $949.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $949.99, down from $1,099.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Cellular - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off)
- 1TB, Cellular - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($199 off)
- 64GB, Wi-Fi - $874.99, down from $999.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Wi-Fi - $999.99, down from $1,149.00 ($149 off at Best Buy)
- 512GB, Wi-Fi - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 ($199 off)
- 1TB, Wi-Fi - $1,349.99, down from $1,549.00 ($199 off, lowest ever at Best Buy)
- 64GB, Cellular - $1,024.99, down from $1,149.00 ($124 off)
- 256GB, Cellular - $1,149.99, down from $1,299.00 ($149 off)
- 512GB, Cellular - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($199 off)
- 1TB, Cellular - $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00 ($199 off, lowest ever at Best Buy)
Accessories
- Apple Pencil - $89.99, down from $99.00
- Apple Pencil 2 - $120.00, down from $129.00
- Smart Keyboard Folio for 11-inch iPad Pro - $169.98, down from $179.00
- Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $189.99, down from $199.00