U.S. Department of Homeland Security Urges Firefox Users to Install Update Amid Active Attack

Friday January 10, 2020 12:36 pm PST by Juli Clover
The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), part of the Department of Homeland Security, this week urged customers who are using the Firefox browser to upgrade to version 72.0.1, as there is a major vulnerability in older versions of the Firefox browser.


Mozilla released Firefox 72.0.1 on Wednesday to address a security issue that allows malicious entities to run unauthorized code on a target computer through a webpage, letting them take control of an affected system. From Mozilla:
Incorrect alias information in IonMonkey JIT compiler for setting array elements could lead to a type confusion. We are aware of targeted attacks in the wild abusing this flaw.
As the above quote states, there are known targeted attacks exploiting this flaw, which means it's important for all Firefox users to upgrade, including enterprise users.

The vulnerability was first discovered by Chinese company Qihoo 360 two days after the release of Firefox 72, but there is no word on how long the bug has been exploited nor who used the vulnerability or who might have been targeted. This is the third zero-day vulnerability that Mozilla has addressed within the last year, with the company patching two other major vulnerabilities in June 2019.

MacRumors readers who use Firefox for Mac but have not installed the latest version should make sure to do so. The latest version of Firefox can be downloaded from the Mozilla website or through the update function within Firefox itself.

ghanwani
ghanwani
48 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
see, told ya to stick with chrome! with chrome, only google can steal your stuff, nobody else.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Plutonius
44 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
I only have Firefox for the rare website that doesn't work under Safari.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
M-Life
43 minutes ago at 12:44 pm


see, told ya to stick with chrome! with chrome, only google can steal your stuff, nobody else.


Chrome becomes more and more like the old Internet Explorer every day. The browser for people who aren't "tech savvy" and don't know computers.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
pointy
39 minutes ago at 12:48 pm


I only have Firefox for the rare website that doesn't work under Safari.

Opposite
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
oneMadRssn
37 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
Firefox is pretty awesome on MacOS. Having actual functional extensions makes it absolutely worth it over Safari.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
phr0z3n
32 minutes ago at 12:55 pm
That does it I'm going back to Netscape Navigator.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
acorntoy
48 minutes ago at 12:39 pm
Well there goes the rest of their market share.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
techpr
45 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
Still the most Secure Browser. Updated to 72.0.1 yesterday.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Bandaman
23 minutes ago at 01:04 pm


Really too bad to hear, especially with their privacy focus approach.

I'm sorry, but one issue that's already been quickly addressed doesn't magically negate any of that whatsoever.
Rating: 1 Votes

