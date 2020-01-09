Deals: Accessorize Your New iPhone 11 With Sales on Apple's Official Cases (Starting at $23.99)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This includes silicone cases, leather cases, and Apple's Smart Battery Case accessory, which is seeing a very slight discount for the Pink Sand version of the iPhone 11 Pro Max model. Older Smart Battery Cases have deeper discounts, and we've listed those for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR down below as well.
The best sale can be found on the silicone cases for the iPhone 11 Pro Max, in both White and Black. These colors are just $23.99, down from $39.00, which matches the previous Amazon low price seen on each accessory. You can browse the full sale below:
iPhone 11Silicone ($39.00)
- White - $29.99
iPhone 11 Pro
Leather ($49.00)
- Saddle Brown - $39.00
- Black - $39.98
- Midnight Blue - $44.95
- (Product) Red - $44.95
- Forest Green - $45.99
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Leather ($49.00)
- Black - $34.95
- Saddle Brown - $39.00
- Meyer Lemon - $42.95
- Black - $23.99
- White - $23.99
- Alaskan Blue - $33.99
- Pink Sand - $122.42
iPhone XS and iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases ($129.00)
Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.