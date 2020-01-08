CES 2020: Satechi Debuts New 108W Power Adapter With Dual USB-C Ports and USB-A Ports

There are two USB-C ports, one of which is 90W for charging even Apple's new 16-inch Retina MacBook Pro and one of which is 18W for charging the iPad Pro and iPhones with a USB-C to Lightning cable.
Along with the two USB-C ports, there are also two USB-A ports that offer 12W of power total for charging accessories like the Apple Watch.
Design wise, the power adapter is made from an aluminum material and it has been created to be compact in size, making it ideal for travel when multiple devices need to be charged.
The 108W Pro USB-C PD Desktop Charger from Satechi can be purchased from the Satechi website or Amazon.com for $80 starting today.