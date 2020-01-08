CES 2020: Samsung Debuts New T7 Touch SSD With Fingerprint Sensor for Securing Files

Samsung today announced the launch of its new Portable SSD T7 Touch, an SSD with 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB of storage space.According to Samsung, the SSD T7 Touch combines a sleek and compact design with the fastest transfer speeds that are offered by the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard.Users can expect to see read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s, with the SSD T7 Touch coming in at twice as fast as the T5 and 9.5 times faster than external hard drives. It is able to reach its maximum speed when used with the NVMe interface.Though it's faster, the SSD continues to weigh in at 58 grams, and it measures in at 3.3 by 3.3 by 0.3 inches, so it's pocketable.The T7 Touch earns its "touch" name with the inclusion of a built-in fingerprint sensor along with password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption. The fingerprint sensor is able to recognize up to four fingerprints, which means it can be used collaboratively while still keeping files secure. Accessing data can be done by holding a fingerprint over the drive's casing to unlock it. There's also a built-in Motion LED that lets the user see the status of the device with a glance.Samsung is offering the T7 Touch in silver or black and it comes in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities for $130, $230, and $400, respectively. It ships with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A cable, and is compatible with Windows and Mac.Samsung plans to begin offering the Portable SSD T7 Touch later this month. Samsung will also launch an SSD T7 in the second quarter of 2020.