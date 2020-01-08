Deals: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Sales Continue With Lowest-Ever Prices on 512GB and 1TB Models (Up to $211 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can also get the Space Gray 512GB model for slightly more at $2,189.50 ($209 off). Both of these models are currently in stock and if ordered soon, will arrive as soon as next week. The 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro also features a 2.6 GHz 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor and 16GB RAM.
If you're looking for a bigger SSD, the Space Gray 1TB model is on sale for $2,549.00, down from $2,799.00 ($250 off), but stock is lower for this model. Amazon says that it will be available to ship on January 25, but you can still place your order today to ensure your discounted price before that date.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.