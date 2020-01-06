CES 2020: SanDisk Unveils New 8TB SSD Prototype and 1TB USB-C/USB-A Dual Drive Luxe

Monday January 6, 2020 6:20 PM PST by Juli Clover
SanDisk today announced a new high-capacity SSD prototype that offers a total of 8TB of storage space, which is the biggest SSD that's been made so far.

At 8TB of storage space, the pocket-sized drive offers double the capacity of the 4TB super slim prototype drive that was shown off last year. SanDisk isn't selling the new 8TB SSD as of yet, but it does offer transfer speeds up to 20Gb/s.


Along with the prototype drive, SanDisk also debuted its new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C, a dual connector drive that can transfer content between USB-C and USB-A devices.


The Dual Drive Luxe USB-C is tiny enough that it fits on a keychain, and it is set to launch later in the first quarter of 2020 for $250.

