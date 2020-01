CES 2020: SanDisk Unveils New 8TB SSD Prototype and 1TB USB-C/USB-A Dual Drive Luxe

SanDisk today announced a new high-capacity SSD prototype that offers a total of 8TB of storage space, which is the biggest SSD that's been made so far.At 8TB of storage space, the pocket-sized drive offers double the capacity of the 4TB super slim prototype drive that was shown off last year . SanDisk isn't selling the new 8TB SSD as of yet, but it does offer transfer speeds up to 20Gb/s.Along with the prototype drive, SanDisk also debuted its new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C, a dual connector drive that can transfer content between USB-C and USB-A devices.The Dual Drive Luxe USB-C is tiny enough that it fits on a keychain, and it is set to launch later in the first quarter of 2020 for $250.