CES 2020: Linksys Unveils New 5G Modems and WiFi 6 Routers

With 5G set to take off in 2020, Linksys is unveiling new 5G hardware options at CES, which will be releasing to the public starting in the spring of 2020 and continuing throughout the year.Linksys is launching a 5G Mobile Hotspot, a 5G Modem, a Linksys Velop 5G Mesh Gateway, and a 5G Outdoor Router, all of which will work with various 5G networks both at home and on the go.Along with its 5G hardware, Linksys is also embracing WiFi 6, the newest WiFi specification that’s faster than 802.11.ac or WiFi 5.The Dual-Band Mesh WiFi 6 Router offers 4x faster speeds, better WiFi range, and increased capacity. It uses the Linksys Intelligent Mesh technology to offer seamless WiFi coverage with Velop nodes or Velop mesh routers.The router offers 8-stream WiFi 6 technology with speeds up to 6000Mb/s, and it will be available in the spring of 2020 for $400.Linksys also has a more affordable Velop WiFi 6 system coming this year, which offers speeds of up to 4200Mb/s and coverage of up to 3,000 square feet per node.The Velop WiFi 6 system will be available in the summer of 2020 and it will cost $300 for a one-pack and $500 for a two-pack.Linksys has one other product that it’s debuting at CES, the Linksys Wellness Pods, designed in collaboration with Origin Wireless. The Linksys Wellness Pods are designed to offer “detailed insight into consumer well-being” by monitoring daily routines, and tracking breathing patterns, sleep quality, and offering fall detection without the use of wearables or cameras.Little detail is available on the Wellness Pods at this time, but Linksys will be showing them off at CES. Pricing and launch date are not available at this time.