CES 2020: Nanoleaf Debuts New Learning Series Lighting System, Hexagon-Shaped Panels

The Nanoleaf Learning Series is described as an "all-in-one, interactive, intelligent lighting system for the home," designed to learn, sense and react to a user's needs to make it easier for customers to use smart home products.
Nanoleaf says that the Learning Series offers a "system of products" designed to "know when and there you need light" and "how you need it" with minimal need for manual controls. The Learning Series will include the Learning Switch, Learning Button, Learning Bulb, and Learning Gateway.
The Learning Series uses U-IQ technology, which combines a network of sensors (the Learning Series products) and an intelligent learning algorithm. With U-IQ, a room knows when you're approaching and the lights will gradually turn on before you enter. The lights will also change based on the existing light within the space, working in harmony with the sun.
Nanoleaf is aiming to eliminate reliance on apps, voice assistants, and physical switches for controlling smart lights, and the system will become more accurate with more Learning Series sensors installed.
Along with the Learning Series, Nanoleaf is also announcing a new line of interoperable Unified Light Panels, which will have shape interconnectivity.
The first lights in the Unified Light Panel line will include touch-reactive Unified Hexagons that will allow users to create all new configurations ranging from geometric layouts to replicas of characters and shapes.
The Hexagons will be shown off at the Nanoleaf booth and are available for pre-order ahead of a spring 2020 launch.