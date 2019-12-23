On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Promotes Holiday Bonuses in Games like Fortnite and Minecraft
Some of the available bonuses are free, while others appear to be holiday-themed in-app purchases, as outlined below:
- Fortnite - Get an exclusive holiday outfit pack for a limited time, starting December 24.
- PUBG - Limited-edition Santa suit and supply crates are now available.
- Candy Crush Saga - Get extra-special items that last two times longer than normal.
- Minecraft - Claim 1 free skin and 1 free world right now.
- Homescapes - A free small-size pack of coins and items is all yours!
- Clash of Clans - Receive 5 times more goodies with limited-edition Christmas bundles.
Apple is going to be offering a separate bonus on December 24, as discovered in Australia and New Zealand this morning. In those countries, Apple is highlighting "surprises" from December 24 to December 29, with the first two being a discounted in-app purchase bundle for Looney Tunes World of Mayhem and a three-month subscription for the price of one month in Canva.
The "Surprise" bonuses will likely be live in the United States when December 24 rolls around.