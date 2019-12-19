Satechi Launches Apple Watch Charger With Detachable USB-C Cable

Thursday December 19, 2019 8:00 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Satechi today introduced a new Apple Watch charger with a detachable USB-C cable, making it quite versatile.

The charger is equipped with a USB-C connector that can be plugged directly into USB-C devices like recent MacBook and iPad Pro models. Or, if some distance is needed, the charger can be paired with the included female-to-male USB-C cable and then plugged into devices, docks, battery packs, and so forth.



The charger, certified by Apple, is compatible with all Apple Watch models and sizes. It is available now in Space Gray for $44.99 on Satechi's website. From today through December 26, Satechi is offering customers 20 percent off when entering the code GIFTSATECHI at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Satechi and may receive a commission from sales, which helps to keep the site running.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6
Tag: Satechi
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
[ 17 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Vjosullivan
1 hour ago at 08:01 am
The missing component from everyone's dongle collection.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AxiomaticRubric
32 minutes ago at 08:32 am
Things like this make me wonder if future iPad Pros will include more than one USB-C port.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
1 hour ago at 08:03 am
I would not plug in an Apple Watch the way that first picture shows. That’s how you break the usbc port on your iPad
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
repoman016
1 hour ago at 08:04 am
This is something I think is pretty neat, but would never see myself needing something like it.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]