Satechi Launches Apple Watch Charger With Detachable USB-C Cable
The charger is equipped with a USB-C connector that can be plugged directly into USB-C devices like recent MacBook and iPad Pro models. Or, if some distance is needed, the charger can be paired with the included female-to-male USB-C cable and then plugged into devices, docks, battery packs, and so forth.
The charger, certified by Apple, is compatible with all Apple Watch models and sizes. It is available now in Space Gray for $44.99 on Satechi's website. From today through December 26, Satechi is offering customers 20 percent off when entering the code GIFTSATECHI at checkout.
