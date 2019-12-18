On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Reportedly Eyeing Office Spaces in Pittsburgh and New York City
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Apple is in talks about taking up to 90,000 square feet of space in the 111-year-old Pittsburgh Athletic Association building in the city's Oakland neighborhood, across the street from the University of Pittsburgh's Cathedral of Learning.
Bloomberg meanwhile reported that Apple has also recently looked at Essex Crossing, a mixed-use development in Manhattan's Lower East Side that will have 350,000 square feet of office space upon completion.
In a December 2018 press release, Apple revealed plans to grow its employee base in regions across the United States over the following three years, expanding to over 1,000 employees in Seattle, San Diego and Culver City each, and adding hundreds of new jobs in Pittsburgh, New York, Boulder, Boston, and Portland.
Last month, Apple also broke ground on a new $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas slated to open in 2022. Apple says the campus will initially house 5,000 employees, with the capacity to grow to 15,000.
