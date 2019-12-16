Deals: Save on iTunes Gift Cards (15% Off $100), iPad Air, Apple Pencil 2, MacBook Pro, and More

Monday December 16, 2019 6:46 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
As we enter the last week before Christmas, Amazon and Best Buy are offering discounts on a wide variety of Apple products and accessories. This ranges from the Apple Pencil 2 to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and even iTunes gift cards. Check out all the sales below, and note that due to stock some devices are seeing shipping estimates after Christmas.

iTunes Gift Cards


You can get the $100 App Store and iTunes gift card for $85 this week at Amazon, using the promo code ITUNESPROMO. To get the discount, choose the $100 iTunes gift card option, fill out the recipient's email information, and add it to your cart.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Like with other Amazon promos, on the checkout screen you can enter the code to see your discount applied. Although we saw 20 percent off sales on Black Friday, this is currently the best offer for iTunes gift cards online, so if you're doing any last-minute Christmas shopping this might be one of your last chances.

iPad


There are a few iPad models on sale this week, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and new iPad mini. A few of these offer lowest-ever prices, including the 64GB iPad mini 5 and 256GB iPad Air.

Apple Pencil 2


At Best Buy, My Best Buy members can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $104.99, down from $129.00. We rarely see discounts on the second-generation Apple Pencil, and this is currently the lowest price we've tracked for the accessory among the major Apple resellers online.

MacBook Pro


Powerbeats Pro


You can get the Powerbeats Pro in all four colors (Black, Ivory, Moss, Navy) for $199.95, down from $249.95. This is currently the lowest available price for the Powerbeats Pro online.


The older BeatsX are also on sale this week, available for $79.95, down from $99.95. Colors on sale at this price include Satin Silver, Black, and Black-Red.

More holiday deals and discounts can be found in our full Deals Roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
1 comments