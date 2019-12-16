Deals: Save on iTunes Gift Cards (15% Off $100), iPad Air, Apple Pencil 2, MacBook Pro, and More

iTunes Gift Cards
You can get the $100 App Store and iTunes gift card for $85 this week at Amazon, using the promo code ITUNESPROMO. To get the discount, choose the $100 iTunes gift card option, fill out the recipient's email information, and add it to your cart.
Like with other Amazon promos, on the checkout screen you can enter the code to see your discount applied. Although we saw 20 percent off sales on Black Friday, this is currently the best offer for iTunes gift cards online, so if you're doing any last-minute Christmas shopping this might be one of your last chances.
iPad
There are a few iPad models on sale this week, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and new iPad mini. A few of these offer lowest-ever prices, including the 64GB iPad mini 5 and 256GB iPad Air.
- iPad mini 5 (Cellular, 64GB) - $509.00, down from $529.00 ($20 off, lowest ever)
- iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) - $549.99, down from $649.00 ($99 off, lowest ever)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB) - $949.99, down from $1,149.00 ($199 off)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (Cellular, 64GB) - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($149 off)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (Cellular, 512GB) - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (Cellular, 1TB) - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.99 ($199 off)
Apple Pencil 2
At Best Buy, My Best Buy members can get the Apple Pencil 2 for $104.99, down from $129.00. We rarely see discounts on the second-generation Apple Pencil, and this is currently the lowest price we've tracked for the accessory among the major Apple resellers online.
MacBook Pro
- 13-inch Mid 2019, 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,549.99, down from $1,799.00 ($249.00 off)
- 13-inch Mid 2019, 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00 ($299 off)
- 15-inch Mid 2019, 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,999.00, down from $2,399.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)
- 15-inch Mid 2019, 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,299.00, down from $2,799.00 ($500 off, lowest ever)
Powerbeats Pro
You can get the Powerbeats Pro in all four colors (Black, Ivory, Moss, Navy) for $199.95, down from $249.95. This is currently the lowest available price for the Powerbeats Pro online.
The older BeatsX are also on sale this week, available for $79.95, down from $99.95. Colors on sale at this price include Satin Silver, Black, and Black-Red.
More holiday deals and discounts can be found in our full Deals Roundup.