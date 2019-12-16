On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro were previously using firmware version 2B588, while AirPods 2 were previously using 2A364. Both AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 run firmware version 2C54 following the update.
There's no clear cut way to upgrade the firmware of the AirPods and AirPods Pro, with the new software being installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device.
Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.
You can check the firmware of your AirPods by following these steps:
- Make sure the AirPods are connected to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
Top Rated Comments(View all)
You have 4 ears?
*waits impatiently for both pairs to update*
One thing to remember is not to use cheap ass no brand Chinese chargers as their voltage regulation is usually lacking. Use a reputable brand!
If this were reddit, I'd give you at least silver over this statement. I've literally confiscated chargers and cables from my parents so that they don't burn their house down and replaced them with Anker chargers and cables, lol. After explaining it a bit to my dad, he gets it as he's a union electrician. He just didn't know there was so much going on in the ends of those Lightning cables.
Common misconception - devices only draw what they need. You can’t ‘force’ current into them.
12W wouldn't be so good for them though, would it?
[automerge]1576522539[/automerge]
AirPods 2 connected to phone, but not seeing an entry for them in About screen. Why must MR turn this site into a den of lies?
what den of lies, its normal to check the firmware that way. have them in the case and open the lid to check the battery, then you can see the about for the firmware.
Have updated my airpods. Sound quality is greatly improved and I’m getting around 3 hours more battery life.
Mine updated themselves to the AirPods Pro. :D
Plug in the charging cable and just wait a few minutes is "not simple" to you?
How the hell do you upgrade these things - really not simple...
