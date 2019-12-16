Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro

Monday December 16, 2019 10:46 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro, though there is no word on what's new in the refreshed firmware.

‌AirPods Pro‌ were previously using firmware version 2B588, while ‌AirPods‌ 2 were previously using 2A364. Both ‌AirPods Pro‌ and ‌AirPods‌ 2 run firmware version 2C54 following the update.


There's no clear cut way to upgrade the firmware of the ‌AirPods‌ and ‌AirPods Pro‌, with the new software being installed over-the-air while the ‌AirPods‌ are connected to an iOS device.

Putting the ‌AirPods‌ in the case, connecting the ‌AirPods‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌AirPods‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check the firmware of your ‌AirPods‌ by following these steps:
  1. Make sure the ‌AirPods‌ are connected to your iOS device.
  2. Open the Settings app.
  3. Tap General.
  4. Tap About.
  5. Tap ‌AirPods‌.
  6. Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
‌AirPods‌ firmware updates often bring performance improvements, bug fixes, and feature tweaks, but we may not find out what's new as Apple does not provide any kind of release notes for ‌AirPods‌ updates.

Related Roundups: AirPods 2, AirPods Pro
Tag: AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Neutral), AirPods Pro (Buy Now)
[ 174 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
cableguy84
1 day ago at 11:14 am
Have updated my airpods. Sound quality is greatly improved and I’m getting around 3 hours more battery life.
Rating: 24 Votes
Avatar
retrospek
1 day ago at 10:51 am
How the hell do you upgrade these things - really not simple...
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Will Tisdale ?
1 day ago at 11:15 am


*waits impatiently for both pairs to update*

You have 4 ears?
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
Serpenthawk
1 day ago at 11:03 am
Hopefully this brings back the original anc. ANC has been weak since the 2b588.
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
H3LL5P4WN
1 day ago at 11:28 am


One thing to remember is not to use cheap ass no brand Chinese chargers as their voltage regulation is usually lacking. Use a reputable brand!


If this were reddit, I'd give you at least silver over this statement. I've literally confiscated chargers and cables from my parents so that they don't burn their house down and replaced them with Anker chargers and cables, lol. After explaining it a bit to my dad, he gets it as he's a union electrician. He just didn't know there was so much going on in the ends of those Lightning cables.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Will Tisdale ?
1 day ago at 11:17 am


12W wouldn't be so good for them though, would it?

Common misconception - devices only draw what they need. You can’t ‘force’ current into them.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
dtb200
1 day ago at 10:51 am
I’d been getting a lot of dropouts with my AirPods on my MacBook Air since all the recent updates (not on my iPhone). Maybe this will solve that?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
metalsiren
1 day ago at 10:54 am
I would love to see the release notes about what was fixed, is that to much to ask? also a way to check for new firmware and to check the upgrade status.
[automerge]1576522539[/automerge]


AirPods 2 connected to phone, but not seeing an entry for them in About screen. Why must MR turn this site into a den of lies?


what den of lies, its normal to check the firmware that way. have them in the case and open the lid to check the battery, then you can see the about for the firmware.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Lucky736
1 day ago at 11:34 am


Have updated my airpods. Sound quality is greatly improved and I’m getting around 3 hours more battery life.


Mine updated themselves to the AirPods Pro. :D
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
urgs
1 day ago at 11:03 am


How the hell do you upgrade these things - really not simple...

Plug in the charging cable and just wait a few minutes is "not simple" to you?
Rating: 5 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]