Twitter Finally Launches Support for Live Photos, Allowing Them to Be Uploaded as GIFs
Apple first introduced Live Photos in 2015 alongside the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, though most social networks still do not support the format and do not allow Live Photos to play when uploaded.
Live Photos are designed to add movement to still photos to bring them to life, similar to the moving photos in the Harry Potter films. When you take a photo on an iPhone with Live Photos enabled, the iPhone captures a few seconds of video before and after the shot to enable the movement.
Live Photos are primarily able to be viewed from iPhone to iPhone, but there are apps that can convert them into formats supported by social networks like GIFs and videos, which is what Twitter is planning to do.
Give the gift of GIFs. You can now upload your iOS Live Photos as GIFs anywhere you upload photos on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/D8TIfsBwyd— Twitter (@Twitter) December 11, 2019
Uploading a Live Photo to Twitter to share in a tweet will convert the Live Photo into a GIF that displays the animation. Users just need to select a Live Photo in the Twitter app on iOS and then tap the GIF button to upload.
Those who want to share a Live Photo but don't want it to be shared as an animated GIF can just avoid tapping the GIF button, which will cause it to be uploaded as a traditional still photo.
Live Photos support is rolling out to the Twitter app today.
Live Photos is hugely popular. Most people don't realize they're using them (because once it's turned on, it stays on unit you turn off) but they usually are and once they realize they have 3 seconds of video for all of their photos, they go back through all of them and create boomerangs and fun animations.
It's about time!...said the 3 people who use them.
