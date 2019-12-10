ConnectSense Launches HomeKit-Enabled Smart In-Wall Outlet

Tuesday December 10, 2019 6:05 AM PST by Juli Clover
ConnectSense, known for its line of HomeKit-enabled home automation products, today announced the launch of its new Smart In-Wall Outlet.

The Smart In-Wall Outlet is HomeKit-compatible and allows accessories that are plugged in to it to be controlled with Siri voice commands and the Home app. Precise power monitoring is also included, so you can see how much power an electronic or an appliance is using with real-time voltage data available.


Each outlet can be controlled individually and remotely, which means power can be shut off when a device isn't in use to save energy.

ConnectSense's Smart In-Wall Outlet connects to a home's WiFi setup, and it has built-in capacitive touch buttons. Built-in plug detection senses when an item is plugged in, and the buttons can be locked when the outlet isn't in use, for childproofing purposes.

There are 15 Amp and 20 Amp options, and ConnectSense says that the Smart In-Wall Outlet is easy to install and operate both in homes and in professional environments like office buildings and airports.

The ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet is priced at $79 and $99 for the 15A and 20A options, respectively, and can be purchased starting today from the ConnectSense website.

I've installed over 2 dozen smart switches and some USB outlets in my home, but I haven't yet found the need for a smart outlet. I've a handful of smart plugs which are just like a smart outlet except they can be easily moved from one place to another as needs change. They work well for the Christmas Tree for part of the year, the fish tank and filter, an outdoor fan...but the smart plug is generally plugged into a surge protector...not directly into the wall. In most cases I wouldn't want the entire outlet disabled/enabled.

The energy monitoring is more interesting to me, but not at $79 - $99 per outlet. They don't even have USB ports.
