ConnectSense Launches HomeKit-Enabled Smart In-Wall Outlet

The Smart In-Wall Outlet is HomeKit-compatible and allows accessories that are plugged in to it to be controlled with Siri voice commands and the Home app. Precise power monitoring is also included, so you can see how much power an electronic or an appliance is using with real-time voltage data available.
Each outlet can be controlled individually and remotely, which means power can be shut off when a device isn't in use to save energy.
ConnectSense's Smart In-Wall Outlet connects to a home's WiFi setup, and it has built-in capacitive touch buttons. Built-in plug detection senses when an item is plugged in, and the buttons can be locked when the outlet isn't in use, for childproofing purposes.
There are 15 Amp and 20 Amp options, and ConnectSense says that the Smart In-Wall Outlet is easy to install and operate both in homes and in professional environments like office buildings and airports.
The ConnectSense Smart In-Wall Outlet is priced at $79 and $99 for the 15A and 20A options, respectively, and can be purchased starting today from the ConnectSense website.