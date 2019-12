Alongside iOS and iPadOS 13.3, Apple has released new 13.3 software for the HomePod , with some bug fixes and performance improvements that build upon ‌HomePod‌ features introduced in earlier iOS 13 software releases.Today's update improves the ability of ‌HomePod‌ to recognize the voice profile of family members, it allows individual family members to enable or disable personal requests, and it fixes an issue that could prevent music playback from resuming on a stereo pair following a call.The new ‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ software will be installed automatically on the ‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌, but you can also manually update and check your software version by following the instructions in our HomePod software how to