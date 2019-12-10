Apple Shares Mac Pro Support Docs and Tutorial Videos on Adding RAM and MPX Modules

Tuesday December 10, 2019 1:54 pm PST by Juli Clover
With the new 2019 Mac Pro now available for purchase, Apple has begun sharing support documents and tutorial videos covering the new high-end machine that's designed for professional users.

Two new support videos shared this morning walk ‌Mac Pro‌ owners through RAM upgrades and graphics upgrades through adding a new MPX Module. Apple designed the ‌Mac Pro‌ to be upgradeable over time, so all of the components can be swapped out.


Upgrading the ‌Mac Pro‌'s RAM can be done by lifting off the aluminum housing, opening up the DIMM cover, opening the DIMM ejectors, pulling out old RAM, and then aligning the DIMMs of the new memory into the optimal slots and pushing it in gently.


Installing a new MPX Module requires lifting off the aluminum housing, loosening the screws of the MPX base with a screwdriver and removing the clamp plates, unlocking the MPX base, and then sliding in a new module.


Apple also has a support document highlighting all of the parts that can be replaced and upgraded in the ‌Mac Pro‌, including the memory, PCIe cards, Apple I/O card, power supply, SSD, and wheels.

Many other ‌Mac Pro‌ support documents are available to walk users through component replacement and other features, with a list below:
Apple warns that damage caused by failing to follow the specific instructions provided on replacing components in the ‌Mac Pro‌ is not covered by Apple's warranty.

There are also some support documents specific to the new Pro Display XDR.

Both the ‌Mac Pro‌ and the Pro Display XDR are available for purchase starting today, with pricing on the ‌Mac Pro‌ starting at $5,999 and pricing on the Pro Display XDR starting at $4,999.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Buy Now)
[ 11 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
gugy
28 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
I love this computer. I want one so bad but I think the MBP 16" will fit the bill better for myself.
If I had the means and the high paying clients, I would definitely get one now, still over time this will be a good deal. My MP 5,1 still a solid machine.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Keymaster
27 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Hmmm, the instructions say you have to contact Apple to change the SSD. Changing it should be an easy parts swap and then a reboot from your Time Machine backup in order to set things up. I guess there's a security step in there, or else the SSD is so buried that you can't get to it easily (I haven't noticed it in any of the pictures to this point). It is a bit surprising that such a big case doesn't seem to have space inside of it for any hard drives, I haven't noticed anywhere that drives get mounted...sure, we all have external arrays or NAS units, especially in the pro world, but an onboard SSD can be used for fast caching (and having a second one that's dedicated is an advantage sometimes).
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]