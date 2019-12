Apple Shares Mac Pro Support Docs and Tutorial Videos on Adding RAM and MPX Modules

With the new 2019 Mac Pro now available for purchase, Apple has begun sharing support documents and tutorial videos covering the new high-end machine that's designed for professional users.Two new support videos shared this morning walk ‌Mac Pro‌ owners through RAM upgrades and graphics upgrades through adding a new MPX Module. Apple designed the ‌Mac Pro‌ to be upgradeable over time, so all of the components can be swapped out.Upgrading the ‌Mac Pro‌'s RAM can be done by lifting off the aluminum housing, opening up the DIMM cover, opening the DIMM ejectors, pulling out old RAM, and then aligning the DIMMs of the new memory into the optimal slots and pushing it in gently.Installing a new MPX Module requires lifting off the aluminum housing, loosening the screws of the MPX base with a screwdriver and removing the clamp plates, unlocking the MPX base, and then sliding in a new module.Apple also has a support document highlighting all of the parts that can be replaced and upgraded in the ‌Mac Pro‌, including the memory, PCIe cards, Apple I/O card, power supply, SSD, and wheels.Many other ‌Mac Pro‌ support documents are available to walk users through component replacement and other features, with a list below:Apple warns that damage caused by failing to follow the specific instructions provided on replacing components in the ‌Mac Pro‌ is not covered by Apple's warranty.There are also some support documents specific to the new Pro Display XDR.Both the ‌Mac Pro‌ and the Pro Display XDR are available for purchase starting today, with pricing on the ‌Mac Pro‌ starting at $5,999 and pricing on the Pro Display XDR starting at $4,999.