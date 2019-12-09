Useful Mac Accessories for New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Owners

For those of you who recently purchased a new MacBook Pro, we did a roundup of Mac-related accessories that you might find useful over on our YouTube channel.
- Power Adapter Extension Cable ($19) - Apple's MacBook Pro models ship with a Power Adapter and a USB-C cable for charging purposes, but Apple no longer includes a Power Adapter Extension Cable in the box, so if you need a longer charging cable, you're going to need to purchase one yourself. Apple sells the cables on its website for $19, and while there are third-party options, it's probably safest to stick with Apple's version.
- Incase Icon Lite Backpack ($50) - If you already have a laptop backpack designed for a 15-inch MacBook Pro, you should also be able to use it with the 16-inch model. If you're looking for something new, we like the Icon Lite Backpack, which has a minimal look but with plenty of storage space. There's a dedicated MacBook Pro sleeve, zippered compartments of various sizes, and some extra pockets to hold all of your gear. It's wrapped in Incase's Woolenex material, which is good at resisting water.
- Native Union Stow Sleeve ($80) - For those looking at a more minimal protection solution that works with existing bags and backpacks, sleeves are a good option. The Native Union Stow Sleeve features a simple, no frills design with a leather and fabric exterior and a protective interior for the MacBook Pro. There's also an external pocket for papers you need to get to quickly. It's $80, but we suspect that the high-quality craftsmanship will hold up over time. There are, of course, plenty of other cheaper options that are just as attractive, so make sure to do some research before purchasing.
- LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3 ($649) - If you want to create a nice desktop setup for docking your MacBook Pro and you're someone who needs a ton of storage, the LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3 is a good option, with storage capacity that starts at 8TB and goes all the way up to 28TB. There are two swappable drive bays at the front of the device, along with a USB-A port, an SD card reader, and two USB-C/Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Logitech MX Keys ($99) - Those who use an external display with their MacBook Pro might also be in need of a new keyboard. The Logitech MX Keys Keyboard features keys that are soft and easy to type on, plus it's backlit and has useful function keys.
- Logitech MX Master 3 ($99) - Likewise, if you need a mouse for a desktop setup, the Logitech MX Master 3 pairs well with the Logitech MX Keys. The mouse is similar to the MX Master 2 but with a better scroll wheel, custom function buttons, and a new thumb scroll wheel. Both of these accessories support Logitech Flow for easily transitioning from one machine to another, and there are apps for customization options.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.