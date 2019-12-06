iPhone SE 2 Might Actually Be Called the iPhone 9

Friday December 6, 2019 8:36 am PST by Joe Rossignol
The widely rumored "iPhone SE 2" might actually be named the iPhone 9, according to an "informed source" cited by Japanese blog Mac Otakara.

The report reiterates that the device will have a similar form factor as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display with bezels and a Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip. 3GB of RAM is also expected. Like the original iPhone SE, the device is not expected to support 3D Touch.


iPhone 9 would certainly be a more fitting name for the device given it sounds like more of an iPhone 8 successor than an iPhone SE successor. With a 4.7-inch display, the new device would be larger than the original iPhone SE with a 4-inch display, disappointing those who prefer a smaller phone.

The lower-cost iPhone, whatever it ends up being named, will likely start around $399 with 64GB of storage, and come in Space Gray, Silver, and Red, according to reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Multiple reports have indicated the device will be released by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The original iPhone SE was introduced at an Apple event in March 2016, so a March 2020 release is certainly possible for this next device.

Related Roundup: iPhone SE 2
Tag: macotakara.jp
[ 58 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
AngerDanger
37 minutes ago at 08:43 am
Considering the iPhone 9 will be newer than the X, XS, and 11, my vote is for "iPhone 9¾".
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Macshroomer
40 minutes ago at 08:39 am
I’m so confused, do they not know how to count?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Bandaman
40 minutes ago at 08:39 am
Their naming lately is mind-boggling.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BugeyeSTI
40 minutes ago at 08:39 am
It wouldn’t surprise me if this rumor is true. The new phone is nothing like the SE
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
timber
37 minutes ago at 08:42 am
iPhone SE 2 would be a pretty awful name but iPhone 9 is not far behind, it is just ridiculous.

They should call it iPhone 11 mini
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
calstanford
30 minutes ago at 08:49 am
I don't get why anyone would be interested in this 5 times warmed up old design. In 2020! You could have bought this years ago. And please don't tell me anyone needs an A13 cheap. It's a cellphone, not a Macbook
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
scott.n
24 minutes ago at 08:55 am
How about “iPhone SE X”?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
globalist
23 minutes ago at 08:56 am
Why is this phone even referred to as "the new SE"? Why not "the new 8"?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
picaman
21 minutes ago at 08:58 am
This makes no sense.

What would this supposed iPhone 9’s successor be named? The iPhone 10, written with numbers, instead of X?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ignatius345
18 minutes ago at 09:01 am
Awesome. Can we stop calling it the “iPhone SE 2” and showing a picture of the SE?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]