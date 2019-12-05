Latest Apple Pay Promo Offers Holiday Discounts and Bonuses From Multiple Retailers

Thursday December 5, 2019 4:31 PM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today sent out an email detailing its latest Apple Pay promo, which is offering discounts from multiple apps ahead of the holidays.

The benefits listed below are available through December 18 when checking out either in app or on the web and using ‌Apple Pay‌.

  • 1-800-Flowers - $15 off exclusive holiday gift collection.
  • 1stdibs - $150 off purchases of $500 or more with the code PAYFASTER.
  • BJ's - $10 off your next purchase when spending $150 or more at BJ's online.
  • Club Monaco - $25 off your next purchase of $100 or more with the code PAYFASTER.
  • Crocs - 25% off purchases at Crocs.com through December 13.
  • Hayneedle - Extra 10% off holiday decor, furniture, gifts, and more.
  • HBX - Free shipping when you spend $50 or more.
  • NY&C - Get an extra 10% off in the New York & Company app with promo code PAYFASTER.
  • Outdoor Voices - $25 off your next purchase when spending $125 or more.
  • Snapfish - 50% off all orders in the app with code PAYFASTER.
  • StockX - $20 off next Buy Now purchase when spending $200 or more with promo code PAYFASTER.
  • Warby Parker - Free set of four illustrated 2020 party frames.
Apple also reminds Apple Card holders that they can get two percent cash back when using ‌Apple Pay‌ for purchases or three percent cash back when purchasing gifts from Apple.

