Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on Smart Home Products and HomeKit Devices

Almost every major store has discounts on products from companies like Google, Nest, Hue, and more, so we've rounded up some of the best smart home deals available this year below.
HomeKit Products
Hue
- Philips Hue Color Light Strip (Target) - $90 with $35 Target Gift Card
- Philips Hue Color Starter Kit (Target) - $200 with $55 Target Gift Card
Eve
- Eve Room (Amazon) - $80, down from $100
- Eve Light Switch (Amazon) - $40, down from $50
- Eve Light Strip (Amazon) - $60, down from $80
- Eve Energy (Amazon) $25, down from $50
LIFX
- Bedroom Bundle - $79, down from $120
- Gamer Bundle - $150, down from $260
- Smart Starter Bundle - $230, down from $330
- Massive Bundle - $600, down from $900
General Smart Home Products
Amazon and Ring
- Amazon Echo 3rd Gen (Target) - $60, down from $100
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (Target) - $50, down from $90
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Target) - $22.00, down from $50
- Ring 2-pack Indoor Cam (Target) - $120 plus $20 Target Gift Card
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Target) - $140, down from $200
- Google Home Mini (Target) - $19, down from $49
- Google Home (Target) - $49, down from $99
Nest
- Google Nest Hub (Target) - $79, down from $129
- Google Nest Cam Indoor (Target) - $159, down from $199
- Google Nest Hello Doorbell (Target) - $149, down from $229
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat (Target) - $179, down from $249
Other
- Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera System x2 Cameras (Best Buy) - $280, down from $300
- Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera System x4 Cameras (Best Buy) - $400, down from $650
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler System (Amazon) - $170, down from $200
