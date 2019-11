Apple today sent out emails highlighting its newest Apple Pay promo, which offers customers a 75 percent discount off of all cards purchased through Snapfish.Snapfish is a photo site that allows customers to print their photo designs on a range of products, including cards, making this a solid discount for those who are planning to purchase holiday cards to send out to friends and family.To get the deal, customers will need to ‌Apple Pay‌ in the Snapfish app when checking out, and will need to enter the promo code PAYFASTER. Snapfish is offering the deal through November 20. Pricing on cards starts at as little as $1.