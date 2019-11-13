New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

16-Inch MacBook Pro Replaces Discontinued 15-Inch Model, Pricing Ranges Between $2,399 and $6,099

Wednesday November 13, 2019 6:38 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today introduced its widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro with a larger display and slimmer bezels, a new Magic Keyboard with a scissor mechanism and physical Esc key, up to 64GB of RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage, AMD Radeon Pro 5000M graphics options, upgraded speakers and microphones, and more.


The new 16-inch MacBook Pro replaces the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has been discontinued. It is possible the 15-inch model will appear in Apple's clearance store at some point, but it is not available at this time.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399 in the United States, consistent with the former 15-inch MacBook Pro. A maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz 8‑core Core i9 processor, 64GB of RAM, 8TB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics runs $6,099 on Apple's online store.

Read more about the 16-inch MacBook Pro here.

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is available to order today through Apple.com and the Apple Store app in many countries. It will be available in Apple Stores and select Apple Authorized Resellers in the United States later this week and is "coming soon" to stores around the world, according to Apple.

Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Caution)
[ 26 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
intelligence
5 minutes ago at 06:46 am


Sorry, but I just have to chuckle at all the folks who a month or two ago bought the 2019 15-incher, with the flawed keyboard, way worse thermal management ... absolutely convinced this one wouldn't come out anytime soon, or be way too expensive. Now you're kinda stuck with one of the laptops that will go down as arguably one of the worst laptop designs Apple ever made.


Yup. But on the other hand, if you did a little bit of research before your buy, you'd know that you were forking up money on a flawed product.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
falkon-engine
11 minutes ago at 06:40 am
Great to see Apple innovate and slash prices, producing more value for the consumer. Any word on if this machine has a Wifi6 chip in it, and if so, what chipset?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
siraic
9 minutes ago at 06:43 am
Why does the base model come with 1TB of storage? Did they really think their base model was becoming too cheap?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]