Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
16-Inch MacBook Pro Replaces Discontinued 15-Inch Model, Pricing Ranges Between $2,399 and $6,099
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro replaces the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has been discontinued. It is possible the 15-inch model will appear in Apple's clearance store at some point, but it is not available at this time.
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399 in the United States, consistent with the former 15-inch MacBook Pro. A maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.4GHz 8‑core Core i9 processor, 64GB of RAM, 8TB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics runs $6,099 on Apple's online store.
Read more about the 16-inch MacBook Pro here.
The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is available to order today through Apple.com and the Apple Store app in many countries. It will be available in Apple Stores and select Apple Authorized Resellers in the United States later this week and is "coming soon" to stores around the world, according to Apple.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Sorry, but I just have to chuckle at all the folks who a month or two ago bought the 2019 15-incher, with the flawed keyboard, way worse thermal management ... absolutely convinced this one wouldn't come out anytime soon, or be way too expensive. Now you're kinda stuck with one of the laptops that will go down as arguably one of the worst laptop designs Apple ever made.
Yup. But on the other hand, if you did a little bit of research before your buy, you'd know that you were forking up money on a flawed product.
[ Read All Comments ]