Apple's Revamped Mac Pro to Launch in December
The launch timing of the Mac Pro was shared in a report on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is set to come out as soon as tomorrow.
Apple unveiled the new 2019 Mac Pro in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference, but since then has not provided any details on its prospective release date.
A December launch would be in line with the launch of the 2013 Mac Pro, which came out on December 18, and the 2017 iMac Pro, which came out on December 14.
The new Mac Pro is a designed for Apple's pro user base with a heavy focus on upgradeability and expansion. It features a traditional PC shape, but with an Apple-esque stainless steel frame with a lattice pattern that maximizes airflow.
The Mac Pro uses workstation-class Xeon processors with up to 28 cores, and it supports up to 1.5TB of high-performance memory. Pricing on the new Mac Pro will start at $6,000.
Alongside the Mac Pro, Apple will likely launch the Pro Display XDR, which is a 32-inch 6K display with a resolution of 6016 x 3384 and more than 20 million pixels. Pricing on the Pro Display XDR will start at $5,000.
While Bloomberg has disclosed a December launch month for the Mac Pro, there's still no word on a specific date. Given past launch timelines, it could come on either the week of the 9th or the week of the 16th.
So much for “coming this fall”
Officially Fall ends on December 20.
Knowing Apple, all of the configurations probably won’t even be available and delivered until February or March.
* the MacPro 2013 was announced at WWDC June 2013, released december 19,2013 (announced 1 day prior to release on the 18th)
* the iMacPro 2017 was announced at WWDC June 2017, released december 14th 2017 (announced two days prior to release on the 12th)
* the MacPro 2019 was announced at WWDC June 2019, released ??
So not sure what people were expecting
btw: I looked through the bloomberg article and saw no mentions of the MacPro release date. Could anyone link it/screenshot/anything?
This was a good day.
