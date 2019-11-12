New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple's Revamped Mac Pro to Launch in December

Tuesday November 12, 2019 3:07 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple's new high-end modular Mac Pro is set to be released in December, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The launch timing of the ‌Mac Pro‌ was shared in a report on the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is set to come out as soon as tomorrow.


Apple unveiled the new 2019 ‌Mac Pro‌ in June at its Worldwide Developers Conference, but since then has not provided any details on its prospective release date.

A December launch would be in line with the launch of the 2013 ‌Mac Pro‌, which came out on December 18, and the 2017 iMac Pro, which came out on December 14.

The new ‌Mac Pro‌ is a designed for Apple's pro user base with a heavy focus on upgradeability and expansion. It features a traditional PC shape, but with an Apple-esque stainless steel frame with a lattice pattern that maximizes airflow.

The ‌Mac Pro‌ uses workstation-class Xeon processors with up to 28 cores, and it supports up to 1.5TB of high-performance memory. Pricing on the new ‌Mac Pro‌ will start at $6,000.

Alongside the ‌Mac Pro‌, Apple will likely launch the Pro Display XDR, which is a 32-inch 6K display with a resolution of 6016 x 3384 and more than 20 million pixels. Pricing on the Pro Display XDR will start at $5,000.

While Bloomberg has disclosed a December launch month for the ‌Mac Pro‌, there's still no word on a specific date. Given past launch timelines, it could come on either the week of the 9th or the week of the 16th.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Don't Buy)
[ 21 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
oneMadRssn
30 minutes ago at 03:19 pm


So much for “coming this fall”


Officially Fall ends on December 20.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
xxray
39 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
Not to be that guy, but it’s pretty funny Apple made people wait years then said they would release the Mac Pro in 2019, and now they are probably going to release it at the very end of 2019.

Knowing Apple, all of the configurations probably won’t even be available and delivered until February or March.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
martyjmclean
38 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
My work will be buying two of them! I, however, will just be buying the Thunderbolt and Lightning Pro cables lol.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Korican100
30 minutes ago at 03:19 pm
[LIST=1]
* the MacPro 2013 was announced at WWDC June 2013, released december 19,2013 (announced 1 day prior to release on the 18th)
* the iMacPro 2017 was announced at WWDC June 2017, released december 14th 2017 (announced two days prior to release on the 12th)
* the MacPro 2019 was announced at WWDC June 2019, released ??


So not sure what people were expecting

btw: I looked through the bloomberg article and saw no mentions of the MacPro release date. Could anyone link it/screenshot/anything?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Porco
16 minutes ago at 03:32 pm
The top two stories on the MR front page right now are about a new Mac Pro and a new MacBook Pro.

This was a good day.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]