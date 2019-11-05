MacPaw Launches 'Setapp for Teams' Subscription App Store

Since then, Setapp has grown its curated software collection to over 160 apps and gained 1 million users, and this week the service announced the public beta launch of Setapp for Teams, which offers the same raft of apps at a slightly reduced per-user pricing and single-point billing for a company or organization.
The pricing is pretty simple: For a team of four users, Setapp costs $8.99 per user per month, with additional team members costing $7.99 per month. Each person can use Setapp on one device, and each additional device is also $7.99 per month.
MacPaw says Setapp for Teams will remain in beta while it works to add features like single sign-on for admin management of app access, and user groups. Otherwise, the same apps that are available to Setapp's individual subscribers are accessible to teams.
Setapp's extensive catalog includes many popular apps in categories including productivity, design, writing, social media, and maintenance tools, all from approved vendors, and all apps on Setapp are available without ads or in-app purchases. Interested workgroups can try Setapp for Teams by following this link.