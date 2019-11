Deals Spotlight: Save Up to 40% on Apple's iPhone 11 Cases, Including Silicone, Leather, Clear, and Folio

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

Clear Case - $27.99, down from $39.00 ($11 off)

Leather Case

Leather Folio

Black - $90.99, down from $129.00 ($38 off)



Aubergine - $90.99, down from $129.00 ($38 off)

Silicone Case

iPhone 11 Pro Max

Clear Case - $27.99, down from $39.00 ($11 off)

Leather Case

Leather Folio

Black - $90.99, down from $129.00 ($38 off)

Silicone Case

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon this week kicked off a big sale on iPhone 11 cases , including Clear Cases, Leather Cases, and Silicone Cases for the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. These are some of the lowest prices we've seen yet on the new 2019 official Apple iPhone accessories, with prices as low as $30 for Leather Cases and $23.99 for Silicone Cases.Nearly every color option is available at a discount today, with the main exceptions being the Pine Green Silicone Case colors for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max.Head to our full Deals Roundup for more of the latest Apple-related discounts.