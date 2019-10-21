Deals: Save on Apple's 11-Inch iPad Pro (Up to $249 off), Along With Compatible Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
11-Inch iPad Pro
Shoppers should note that the 256GB model's $799 discount price will not be reflected until you get to the checkout screen.
- Wi-Fi, 1TB - $1,099.97, down from $1,349.00 ($249 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi, 256GB - $799.00, down from $949.00 ($150 off)
- Wi-Fi, 64GB - $674.00, down from $799.00 ($125 off)
11-Inch iPad Pro Smart Keyboard Folio
Amazon has Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio for the 11-inch iPad Pro priced at $169.99, down from $179.00 ($9 off).
The Smart Keyboard Folio allows you to gain access to a full-size keyboard on the iPad Pro, without need for batteries or Bluetooth pairing thanks to Apple's Smart Connector. When closed, the folio also doubles as display protection for the iPad Pro.
Apple Pencil Second Generation
You can also save a little money on the second generation of the Apple Pencil this week. Amazon has the accessory priced at $120.00, down from its regular price of $129.00 ($9 off).
The Apple Pencil 2 hasn't seen many discounts since it launched last fall, and this price is one of the lowest that we've tracked among Apple's major resellers like Amazon and Best Buy. This version of the Apple Pencil is only compatible with the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018.
Visit our full Deals Roundup for a deeper dive into the latest Apple-related bargains.