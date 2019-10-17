Adobe Committed to Releasing Photoshop for iPad in 2019, Some Features Won't Be Available at Launch

Adobe has been testing Photoshop CC for iPad with a small group of beta testers since earlier this year, with the report noting that some beta testers have noticed limited or missing features related to core functionality like filters, the pen tool, custom paintbrushes, vector drawing, RAW editing, and layer styles.
Adobe Creative Cloud chief product officer Scott Belsky confirmed that Photoshop CC for iPad will lack some familiar features at launch, but he ensured that the iPad version will gain expanded capabilities over time.
Photoshop CC for iPad will let users open and edit native PSD files and will feature the familiar Photoshop layers panel. With cross-platform availability, users will be able to start their work on an iPad and continue a project with Photoshop CC on the desktop via Creative Cloud if they prefer.