Deals Spotlight: Amazon Discounts 2019 MacBook Air Models, Starting at $900 for 128GB ($199 Off, Lowest Ever)

Tuesday October 15, 2019 10:55 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon today has discounted Apple's 2019 MacBook Air in two configurations, with each price representing the lowest price ever for these models. Both sales kicked off today, and it's unclear how long they'll last so be sure to check them out soon.

To start, you can get the latest 128GB MacBook Air (1.6GHz, 8GB RAM) for $899.99, down from $1,099.00 ($199 off) in both Space Gray and Silver. Gold is not on sale in this configuration.

You can also purchase the 256GB MacBook Air (1.6GHz, 8GB RAM) for $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off) in Gold. Space Gray and Silver are not on sale in this configuration.

Apple refreshed the MacBook Air this past July with a lower price tag, an updated display with True Tone, some minor SSD changes, and a new butterfly keyboard that uses the same updated materials as the 2019 MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air continues to be equipped with a Retina display with slimmer black bezels that better match the slimmer bezels of the MacBook Pro.

