Deals Spotlight: 2019 256GB iPad Air Discounted to $597 on Amazon ($52 Off, Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the lowest price we've tracked at the major Apple resellers for this iPad Air, and it's available in Silver and Gold. The Space Gray model is not seeing as steep of a discount at the time of writing.
Although they aren't lowest-ever prices, Amazon also has discounts on the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air ($459.00, $40 off) and the 256GB cellular iPad Air ($727.00, $52 off).
The iPad Air was recently updated in March 2019 with a new 10.5-inch display, a Touch ID Home button, headphone jack, A12 Bionic processor, and support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. The new iPad Air models sit in the middle of Apple's tablet lineup, allowing users to get some of the features of the higher-end iPad Pro lineup at a lower cost, thanks to the exclusion of upgrades like an edge-to-edge display and TrueDepth camera system.
For deals like today's and many more, be sure head to our full Deals Roundup.