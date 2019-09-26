New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update 2

Thursday September 26, 2019 10:20 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released a second supplemental update for macOS Mojave 10.14.6, the current release version of macOS that's available to the public.

The macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences and selecting the Update Now option. There are also updates available for macOS Sierra and macOS High Sierra.


There's little detail on what's included in today's update, but Apple's release notes say that it "improves the security of macOS" and is recommended for all users. According to a support document, it addresses a vulnerability that could allow remote attacker to "cause unexpected application termination or arbitrary code execution."

The next-generation version of macOS, macOS Catalina, is still in beta testing and is set to see a public release sometime in October, though Apple has not specified when.

Avatar
DeltaMac
31 minutes ago at 10:52 am
For those who keep track of such details - Mojave 10.14.6 full installer is also updated. This latest update takes the system build to 18G103.
Avatar
maxxodd
54 minutes ago at 10:30 am
I miss the days when not every update required a restart.
Avatar
redheeler
27 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Why not just increment the version number to 10.14.7, 10.14.8? It does get confusing when there are multiple release builds out there with the same version number before the next version of MacOS is officially released.
Avatar
Howard2k
50 minutes ago at 10:34 am
Isn’t this the third supplemental update?
Avatar
zorinlynx
52 minutes ago at 10:31 am
This must be a serious low level issue as iOS 12 and older watches got an update too.
Avatar
Bustycat
14 minutes ago at 11:10 am


Isn’t this the third supplemental update?

The previous supplemental update (18G95) is the version 2 of Supplemental Update, and this 18G103 is Supplemental Update 2. Very different.o_O
