Apple Pencil 2 Now Available From Apple's Refurbished Store for $109

Apple recently added the second-generation Apple Pencil to its online store for refurbished products in the United States, offering the accessory at a discounted price for the first time.Apple is selling the second-generation Apple Pencil for $109, which is a $20 discount off of the original $129 price. $109 is the lowest price that we've seen on the Apple Pencil 2, so Apple's deal is solid for anyone looking to pick up a new Apple Pencil .The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro only. All other iPad models that support the Apple Pencil work with the original Apple Pencil , not the second-generation version.Next-generation iPad Pro models that are in development will also likely be compatible with Apple Pencil 2.Compared to the original Apple Pencil , the Apple Pencil 2 does away with the Lightning port at the top of the device, instead charging wirelessly via the iPad Pro itself through a magnetic connection.The second-generation Apple Pencil also supports gestures, so with a tap, you can change brushes or quickly switch from a brush to an eraser without having to pick up the pencil and select a new tool.