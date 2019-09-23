Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS 13 & watchOS 6 Now Available
Apple Pencil 2 Now Available From Apple's Refurbished Store for $109
Apple is selling the second-generation Apple Pencil for $109, which is a $20 discount off of the original $129 price. $109 is the lowest price that we've seen on the Apple Pencil 2, so Apple's deal is solid for anyone looking to pick up a new Apple Pencil.
The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro only. All other iPad models that support the Apple Pencil work with the original Apple Pencil, not the second-generation version.
Next-generation iPad Pro models that are in development will also likely be compatible with Apple Pencil 2.
Compared to the original Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil 2 does away with the Lightning port at the top of the device, instead charging wirelessly via the iPad Pro itself through a magnetic connection.
The second-generation Apple Pencil also supports gestures, so with a tap, you can change brushes or quickly switch from a brush to an eraser without having to pick up the pencil and select a new tool.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
No thanks I’d rather spend 20$ more on a new pencil.
[ Read All Comments ]