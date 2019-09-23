New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Pencil 2 Now Available From Apple's Refurbished Store for $109

Monday September 23, 2019 2:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple recently added the second-generation Apple Pencil to its online store for refurbished products in the United States, offering the accessory at a discounted price for the first time.

Apple is selling the second-generation Apple Pencil for $109, which is a $20 discount off of the original $129 price. $109 is the lowest price that we've seen on the Apple Pencil 2, so Apple's deal is solid for anyone looking to pick up a new Apple Pencil.


The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro only. All other iPad models that support the Apple Pencil work with the original Apple Pencil, not the second-generation version.

Next-generation iPad Pro models that are in development will also likely be compatible with Apple Pencil 2.

Compared to the original Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil 2 does away with the Lightning port at the top of the device, instead charging wirelessly via the iPad Pro itself through a magnetic connection.

The second-generation Apple Pencil also supports gestures, so with a tap, you can change brushes or quickly switch from a brush to an eraser without having to pick up the pencil and select a new tool.

Tag: Apple Pencil
[ 6 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
squizzler
42 minutes ago at 02:20 pm
The places that second hand pencil might have been...

No thanks I’d rather spend 20$ more on a new pencil.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
mrgraff
26 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
I had no idea it was $129. If I had to guess, I would have said $59.99 maybe.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Malithion
27 minutes ago at 02:35 pm
Should be $50 jeez
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]