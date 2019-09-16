MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 40% on Anker's USB-C and Lightning Cables, Wireless Chargers, and More

Monday September 16, 2019 10:19 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
MacRumors has partnered with Anker again this week to offer our readers a chance to save on nine accessories, including USB-C chargers, wireless chargers, Lightning cables, and portable battery packs.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Savings reach as much as 40 percent off the devices listed below, starting as low as $11.99 for Anker's own Lightning to USB-C power cable, which can be used to fast charge a compatible iPhone. All of the discount codes have been organized in our list, so be sure to browse the sale before the codes expire this Sunday, September 22.

Anker Sale


