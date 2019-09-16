MacRumors Exclusive: Save Up to 40% on Anker's USB-C and Lightning Cables, Wireless Chargers, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Savings reach as much as 40 percent off the devices listed below, starting as low as $11.99 for Anker's own Lightning to USB-C power cable, which can be used to fast charge a compatible iPhone. All of the discount codes have been organized in our list, so be sure to browse the sale before the codes expire this Sunday, September 22.
Anker Sale
- Powerline III USB-A to Lightning Cable (White and Black) - $11.99 with code MACRA8812, down from $14.99
- Powerline II USB-C to Lightning Cable - $11.99 with code MACRA8632, down from $15.99
- USB-C Power Strip with Power Delivery - $28.79 with code MACRA2767, down from $35.99
- PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub - $32.19 with code MACRA8352, down from $45.99
- 60W 2-Port USB-C Charger - $43.99 with code MACRA2029, down from $54.99
- PowerWave 7.5W Pad Wireless Charger - $16.99 with code MRA2501Z1, $21.99
- PowerWave 7.5W Stand Wireless Charger - $25.99 with code MRA2521W, down from $32.99
- PowerCore 10,000 mAh - $34.99 with code MACRA1235, down from $45.99
- PowerCore Speed 20,100 mAh with 30W PD Charger - $59.99 with code MACRA1275, down from $99.99