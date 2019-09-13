iPhone 11 Pre-Order Statuses Begin Shifting to 'Preparing to Ship'

Friday September 13, 2019 8:20 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
On the same day that iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders began, some customers are already beginning to see their order statuses shift from "processing" to "preparing to ship" on Apple's website.

Once an order has reached "preparing to ship" status, it can no longer be canceled, although customers still have 14 days to return the iPhone upon receiving it for a full refund. Once orders reached "shipped" status in the United States, they can usually be tracked on UPS's or FedEx's websites.

Credit: Mark Gurman

Credit: Joe Chott

If your order has a Friday, September 20 delivery estimate, but has yet to reach "preparing to ship" status, this should change over the next few days. To check the status of your order, visit the Order Listing page on Apple's website.

The first deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, September 20.

