Deals Spotlight: 2019 MacBook Pro Discounted by as Much as $400 (Including Lowest Prices Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

2019 MacBook Pro Sale

13-inch

15-inch

New sales for the brand-new 2019 MacBook Pro have emerged this week, with some all-time-low prices on a few different models. Discounts have hit both the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro, and reach as much as $400 off.Notable new low prices include the 13-inch MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,599.99, down from $1,799.99; and the 15-inch model (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00. These sales and more can be found on Amazon and are all listed below:Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales.