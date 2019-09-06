Deals Spotlight: 2019 MacBook Pro Discounted by as Much as $400 (Including Lowest Prices Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Notable new low prices include the 13-inch MacBook Pro (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,599.99, down from $1,799.99; and the 15-inch model (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00. These sales and more can be found on Amazon and are all listed below:
2019 MacBook Pro Sale
13-inch
- 1.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($100 off)
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,749.00, down from $1,999.00 ($250 off)
15-inch
- 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $2,099.99, down from $2,399.00 ($300 off)
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16 B RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,399.00, down from $2,799.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)