Deals: Save on Anker and Aukey's Best Accessories, Including Aukey's New USB-C Hub + Wireless Charger

Wednesday September 4, 2019 10:17 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Popular Apple accessory makers Anker and Aukey have a new set of discounts on Amazon this week, with notable savings on everything from USB-C cables to portable battery packs and Bluetooth speakers. Some of the sales have had their discounts automatically applied, while others do still require a discount code, all of which you can find below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As a note, in this week's sales Aukey is debuting its new combination USB-C Hub with Wireless Charger, which can wirelessly charge an iPhone while providing access to four other ports including USB-A and USB-C ports. The accessory can also connect directly to new USB-C enabled MacBook Pro models, and with pass-through USB-C charging you can charge the laptop while using the mat's other functions.

Anker


Aukey


Head to our full Deals Roundup for a deeper look at all of the best Apple-related sales going on this week.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tags: Anker, Aukey
1 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
MisterSavage
19 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Nice! Anker is one of my favorite brands. I travel with several of their products in my backpack.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]