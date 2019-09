Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple Products and Accessories from Pad & Quill, Nimble, Satechi, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch Series 4

AirPods

iPad

MacBook Air

128GB - $999.99, down from $1,099.00 ($99 off)

256GB - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00 ($99 off)

MacBook Pro

Arlo

Arlo Pro Security (1-camera) – $179, down from $229

Arlo Pro 2-Camera + Audio Doorbell Bundle – $379, down from $479

Arlo Pro 2-Camera – $329, down from $399

Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera System – $329, down from $399

CalDigit

Nimble

Miscellaneous

Twelve South - Get free two-day shipping on all U.S. orders $19.99 and up

Pad & Quill - Up to 15 percent off

Macally - Save on Macally's mounts, stands, and other accessories

eBay - eBay's heralding in the fall season with a big sale on numerous categories, including tech deals on iPhone and other devices

Satechi - Get 20 percent off sitewide with the code SATECHI20

JBL - Save up to 60 percent off speakers and headphones

Newegg - Get up to 50 percent off

Today is Labor Day in the United States, and a number of retailers have introduced deals on Apple products and related accessories. In this article we've rounded up some of the best Labor Day deals for Apple fans, including discounts on the Apple Watch Series 4, charging accessories, HomeKit devices, and more. Most of the bargains will expire later tonight.Best Buy's Labor Day sale is winding down today, and still offersthe Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) andmodels with cellular support. This means that prices start at $349.00 for 40mm Aluminum models (GPS) and $379.00 for 44mm Aluminum models (GPS), and then rise to $429.00 for 40mm Aluminum models (GPS + cellular) and $459.00 for 44mm Aluminum models (GPS + cellular).Of course, there are a wide variety of Apple Watches on sale at Best Buy through this weekend, including Nike+ editions and models with stainless steel cases. You can browse the full list by heading to Best Buy , and then check out the full Labor Day sale by visiting this page There are a few AirPods-related deals going on this Labor Day, with the best sales found on Amazon. You can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169.99 , down from $199.00 ($30 off). Additionally, the retailer has the updated AirPods with Charging Case for $144.95 , down from $159.00 ($14 off).Adorama has the best deal on the standalone Wireless Charging Case, priced at $64.99 , down from $79.00. This option is best for anyone with the original AirPods model, which they can upgrade to wireless charging through the accessory.Amazon's sale on the 2018 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Pro continues today, with savings of up to $399 off original prices of the tablets.You can find discounts on the MacBook Air from late 2018 at B&H Photo, with savings of up to $300. If you're on the hunt for the newer models, Amazon has savings on the 2019 MacBook Air models.Best Buy's Labor Day sale includes a few solid discounts on the brand-new MacBook Pro from 2019, with lowest-ever prices on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.A variety of Labor Day deals have hit Arlo's security camera line across Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot. CalDigit's Labor Day sale kicked off late last week, and offers discounts on both refurbished and brand-new items.You can find the full list of markdowns right here , including sales on Thunderbolt docks, external hard drives, USB-C cables, and much more. Nimble is offeringtoday in celebration of its one-year anniversary, offering you a chance to save on the company's eco-friendly portable chargers, wireless chargers, bottle iPhone cases, and cables. Nimble also just released its first USB-C to Lightning cable to support fast charging on the iPhone.All of Nimble's products have been made with as small a carbon footprint as possible, and each device and all of the company's packaging is made with environmentally friendly materials. Head to Nimble.com to check out all of the company's products before the anniversary sale ends.As always, you can check out our full Deals Roundup to browse even more of the best Apple-related sales and bargains.