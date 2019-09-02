Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Labor Day Deals: Save on Apple Products and Accessories from Pad & Quill, Nimble, Satechi, and More
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Apple Watch Series 4
Best Buy's Labor Day sale is winding down today, and still offers $50 off the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) and $70 off models with cellular support. This means that prices start at $349.00 for 40mm Aluminum models (GPS) and $379.00 for 44mm Aluminum models (GPS), and then rise to $429.00 for 40mm Aluminum models (GPS + cellular) and $459.00 for 44mm Aluminum models (GPS + cellular).
Of course, there are a wide variety of Apple Watches on sale at Best Buy through this weekend, including Nike+ editions and models with stainless steel cases. You can browse the full list by heading to Best Buy, and then check out the full Labor Day sale by visiting this page.
AirPods
There are a few AirPods-related deals going on this Labor Day, with the best sales found on Amazon. You can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $169.99, down from $199.00 ($30 off). Additionally, the retailer has the updated AirPods with Charging Case for $144.95, down from $159.00 ($14 off).
Adorama has the best deal on the standalone Wireless Charging Case, priced at $64.99, down from $79.00. This option is best for anyone with the original AirPods model, which they can upgrade to wireless charging through the accessory.
iPad
Amazon's sale on the 2018 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Pro continues today, with savings of up to $399 off original prices of the tablets.
9.7-inch (Early 2018)
- Cellular, 32GB - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($79 off)
- Cellular, 128GB - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($99 off)
- Wi-Fi, 64GB - $674.00, down from $799.00 ($125 off)
- Wi-Fi, 256GB - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($149 off)
- Wi-Fi, 1TB - $1,149.99, down from $1,549.00 ($399 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 256GB - $899.99, down from $1,099.00 ($199 off)
- Wi-Fi, 1TB - $1,349.99, down from $1,749.00 ($399 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 64GB - $899.99, down from $1,149.00 ($249 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular, 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($199 off)
MacBook Air
You can find discounts on the MacBook Air from late 2018 at B&H Photo, with savings of up to $300. If you're on the hunt for the newer models, Amazon has savings on the 2019 MacBook Air models.
Late 2018
- 256GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,399.00 ($300 off)
- 16GB RAM, 512GB Flash Storage - $1,149.99, down from $1,799.00 ($650 off)
MacBook Pro
Best Buy's Labor Day sale includes a few solid discounts on the brand-new MacBook Pro from 2019, with lowest-ever prices on both the 13-inch and 15-inch models.
13-inch (Mid 2019)
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,499.99, down from $1,799.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 2.4 GHz, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,699.99, down from $1,999.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 2.6 GHz, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,999.99, down from $2,399.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3 GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,399.99, down from $2,799.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)
Arlo
A variety of Labor Day deals have hit Arlo's security camera line across Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot.
Target
- Arlo Smart Home Security Camera System (1-camera) – $119, down from $149
- Arlo Smart Home Security Camera System (2-cameras) – $199, down from $249
- Arlo Pro Security (1-camera) – $179, down from $229
- Arlo Pro 2-Camera + Audio Doorbell Bundle – $379, down from $479
- Arlo Pro 2-Camera – $329, down from $399
- Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera System – $329, down from $399
CalDigit
CalDigit's Labor Day sale kicked off late last week, and offers discounts on both refurbished and brand-new items.
You can find the full list of markdowns right here, including sales on Thunderbolt docks, external hard drives, USB-C cables, and much more.
Nimble
Nimble is offering 30 percent off sitewide today in celebration of its one-year anniversary, offering you a chance to save on the company's eco-friendly portable chargers, wireless chargers, bottle iPhone cases, and cables. Nimble also just released its first USB-C to Lightning cable to support fast charging on the iPhone.
All of Nimble's products have been made with as small a carbon footprint as possible, and each device and all of the company's packaging is made with environmentally friendly materials. Head to Nimble.com to check out all of the company's products before the anniversary sale ends.
Miscellaneous
- Twelve South - Get free two-day shipping on all U.S. orders $19.99 and up
- Pad & Quill - Up to 15 percent off
- Macally - Save on Macally's mounts, stands, and other accessories
- eBay - eBay's heralding in the fall season with a big sale on numerous categories, including tech deals on iPhone and other devices
- Satechi - Get 20 percent off sitewide with the code SATECHI20
- JBL - Save up to 60 percent off speakers and headphones
- Newegg - Get up to 50 percent off