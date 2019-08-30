MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Type-C Dual Multimedia Adapter From Satechi

Satechi makes a whole range of different USB-C adapters, hubs, and docks to add ports to Apple's Macs, but the Multimedia Adapter is one of the more powerful, specialized options.
Priced at $109.99, the Dual Multimedia Adapter is designed to plug into two USB-C ports on a MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or Mac mini. It needs two USB-C ports because it offers two 4K HDMI ports, so you can connect two 4K displays.
There's one 4K 60Hz HDMI port and one 4K 30Hz HDMI port for dual display setups, but a direct HDMI to HDMI connection is required, so be aware that it won't work with VGA, Thunderbolt, or DVI displays.
Along with two 4K HDMI ports, the Multimedia Adapter features a USB-C port for charging purposes (up to 60W), a Gigabit Ethernet port, microSD and SD card slots, and two USB-A ports for USB-A accessories.
The Multimedia Adapter is made from brushed aluminum and comes in either silver or space gray to match Apple's devices. It measures in at 5 inches long and 2 inches wide, which means it's portable enough to take with you on the go if needed, but it's also perfect for desk use.
Satechi says that the Multimedia Adapter works with the 2018 and later MacBook Pro, the 2018 MacBook Air, and the 2018 Mac mini.
