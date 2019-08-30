Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Launches Screen Replacement Program for Aluminum Series 2 and Series 3 Apple Watch Models
Apple says that "under very rare circumstances" a crack can form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum Series 2 and Series 3 Apple Watch models, starting on one side of the screen and then continuing around it.
Customers with an eligible Apple Watch model can have their Apple Watch screen replaced free of charge from Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider if it is exhibiting this kind of crack. Affected customers can contact Apple support for a mail-in repair, visit an AASP, or visit an Apple retail store.
All Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 models in aluminum are included in the repair program, with a list available in Apple's support document.
Apple says that the new program covers eligible aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 models for three years after the first retail sale of the unit or one year from the start date of the program, whichever is longer.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I wonder why the stainless steel models aren’t mentioned.That‘s because they have sapphire glass also on the front side.
[ Read All Comments ]