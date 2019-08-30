New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Launches Screen Replacement Program for Aluminum Series 2 and Series 3 Apple Watch Models

Friday August 30, 2019 4:14 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today announced the launch of a new screen replacement program for Series 2 and Series 3 Apple Watch models, due to cracking issues.

Apple says that "under very rare circumstances" a crack can form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum Series 2 and Series 3 Apple Watch models, starting on one side of the screen and then continuing around it.


Customers with an eligible Apple Watch model can have their Apple Watch screen replaced free of charge from Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider if it is exhibiting this kind of crack. Affected customers can contact Apple support for a mail-in repair, visit an AASP, or visit an Apple retail store.

All Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 models in aluminum are included in the repair program, with a list available in Apple's support document.

Apple says that the new program covers eligible aluminum Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 3 models for three years after the first retail sale of the unit or one year from the start date of the program, whichever is longer.

Avatar
ijordano
42 minutes ago at 04:16 pm
"very rare circumstances" lol I worked at a London flagship and we saw this all the time
Avatar
makitango
35 minutes ago at 04:23 pm

I wonder why the stainless steel models aren’t mentioned.

That‘s because they have sapphire glass also on the front side.
