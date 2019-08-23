Deals Spotlight: Save With Low Prices on Apple's 2019 iMac and MacBook Pro (Starting at $1,599)

These retailers are also discounting Apple's new MacBook Pro, with prices also starting at $1,599.00. Both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models are on sale, and you can find all of these markdowns in the lists below.
2019 iMac
3.0 GHz 6-Core, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB - $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00 ($150 off, lowest ever) [B&H]
3.1 GHz 6-Core, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB - $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [B&H]
3.7 GHz 6-Core, 8 GB RAM, 2 TB - $2,099.00, down from $2,299.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [B&H]
2019 MacBook Pro
- 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00 ($200 off, lowest ever) [B&H]
- 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00 ($200 off, lowest ever)
- 15-inch, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $2,099.00, down from $2,399.00 ($300 off, lowest ever) [B&H]
- 15-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,449.00, down from $2,799.00 ($350 off, lowest ever)
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.