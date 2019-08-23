Deals Spotlight: Save With Low Prices on Apple's 2019 iMac and MacBook Pro (Starting at $1,599)

Friday August 23, 2019 10:20 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Discounts on the latest iMacs remain ongoing this month, with Amazon and B&H Photo now offering a new all-time-low price on the 27-inch Retina iMac with 8GB RAM and a 1TB Fusion Drive. This model is now priced at $1,599.00, down from $1,799.00.


These retailers are also discounting Apple's new MacBook Pro, with prices also starting at $1,599.00. Both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models are on sale, and you can find all of these markdowns in the lists below.

2019 iMac


2019 MacBook Pro


