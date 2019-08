Spotify today announced that it is extending its free-trial period for Spotify Premium to three months, up from the previous one month that users would have to try out the paid service. With this extension, Spotify and Apple Music now offer the same amount of free trial time before customers have to pay for the music streaming services.In its blog post on the announcement, Spotify confirmed that the offer will last for the foreseeable future and is "not limited time." Users across the globe will gain access to the three month free trial period, including Individual and Student Plans, all starting today.The three month free trial is only open to new users, and is not available to those who have already tried Spotify Premium. You can find more information about the announcement in Spotify's blog post