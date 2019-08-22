Satechi Launches Dual-Connector Type-C Multimedia Adapter, Supporting Two 4K Displays

In total, this includes: one 4K HDMI port at 60Hz, one 4K HDMI port at 30Hz, USB-C power delivery charging, Gigabit Ethernet, a micro/SD card reader and two USB 3.0 ports. Satechi said that this dual-connector design is patent pending.
Satechi's accessory allows users to connect their MacBook Pro to external 4K monitors, and extend the display across two screens. The company is also launching the Type-C Dual HDMI Adapter for anyone who solely wants a dual-display setup, without the extra ports.
The smaller adapter features two HDMI ports at 60Hz, supporting an extended 4K display, as well as an added USB-C charging port. The company includes a silicone cover for the dongle, which it says is recommended for added heat protection when both 4K 60Hz HDMI display ports and the power port are all being used at once.
The Type-C Dual Multimedia Adapter is available to purchase now in Silver or Space Gray for $109.99 [Amazon / Satechi], while the Type-C Dual HDMI Adapter is available for $64.99 [Amazon / Satechi]. You can enter the code DUALDISPLAY on Satechi.net or Amazon to get 20 percent off the accessories through September 3.
