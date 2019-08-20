Apple Purchases Another Office Complex in Cupertino

Tuesday August 20, 2019 12:58 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple recently purchased additional real estate in its hometown of Cupertino, reports The Mercury News, expanding its presence in the Bay Area of California.

Apple purchased two office buildings located at the corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard and Torres Avenue for a total of $290 million. The office buildings, known as Cupertino City Center 1 and Cupertino City Center 2, are close to its Infinite Loop and Apple Park campuses.


One building features 168,000 square feet, while the other measures in at 146,000 square feet, and Apple was already leasing both locations.

Over the course of the last several years, Apple has been buying up office space in Cupertino and surrounding cities Sunnyvale and San Jose as the company grows to accommodate additional corporate employees.

lunarworks
39 minutes ago at 01:05 pm
Imagine landing a dream job at Apple and then finding out that you're not working in the cool building.
