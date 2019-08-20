Apple Purchases Another Office Complex in Cupertino

Apple purchased two office buildings located at the corner of Stevens Creek Boulevard and Torres Avenue for a total of $290 million. The office buildings, known as Cupertino City Center 1 and Cupertino City Center 2, are close to its Infinite Loop and Apple Park campuses.
One building features 168,000 square feet, while the other measures in at 146,000 square feet, and Apple was already leasing both locations.
Over the course of the last several years, Apple has been buying up office space in Cupertino and surrounding cities Sunnyvale and San Jose as the company grows to accommodate additional corporate employees.