Spotify Adds Parental Control Feature to its Family Plan

The owner of the family plan master account will be able to set an Explicit Content Filter on individual sub-accounts, which will prevent the user from playing anything in the Spotify library marked as explicit.
The filter is accessed from a new Family Hub, where the master account holder can add and remove family members and update the family address. The ability to set the content filter will be password protected to add an extra layer of security.
Apart from the new content filter, Spotify is also introducing a new Family Mix feature, which gives the whole family access to personalized playlists. The changes are rolling out today in Ireland and coming soon to other regions and territories where the family plan is offered.
Spotify's $14.99 Family Plan allows up to six people to jump on board the same subscription to the streaming service, although Spotify does expect all members to live under the same roof.
Apple Music also offers a family subscription for $14.99 for up to six people to use via Family Sharing. Parents can also use Apple's Screen Time feature to set content restrictions remotely for their kids' devices.