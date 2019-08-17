Apple Donating $10 to National Park Foundation for Every Apple Store Apple Pay Purchase From August 17 to 25

From August 17 to August 25, Apple will make a $10 donation with every Apple Pay purchase made at any Apple retail store, the Apple.com website, or the Apple Store app.
The National Park Foundation is the charitable partner of the National Park Service, and it aims to "enhance everyone's ability to enjoy the natural, cultural, and historic treasures within America's national parks."
Apple's new Apple Pay promotion comes ahead of a National Park Fee-Free day, which takes place on August 25. On this day, admission is free for all national parks that normally have a fee for entry.
On August 25, earn an award inspired by Grand Canyon National Park’s 100th anniversary. Record a walk, run, hike, or wheelchair workout of at least three miles (4.8KM) - the distance of the South Kaibab Trail to Cedar Ridge and back. #AppleWatch #CloseYourRings pic.twitter.com/JygWIXcnzP— Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) August 14, 2019
August 25 is the date of Apple's next Apple Watch challenge, which will ask participants to record a walk, run, or hike of at least three miles to win a Grand Canyon-themed award, and it is also the National Park Service's birthday.