Apple Donating $10 to National Park Foundation for Every Apple Store Apple Pay Purchase From August 17 to 25

Saturday August 17, 2019 10:52 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today sent out emails to customers about its latest Apple Pay promo, which will see the company donating $10 to the National Park Foundation for Apple Pay purchases made from the Apple Store.

From August 17 to August 25, Apple will make a $10 donation with every Apple Pay purchase made at any Apple retail store, the Apple.com website, or the Apple Store app.


The National Park Foundation is the charitable partner of the National Park Service, and it aims to "enhance everyone's ability to enjoy the natural, cultural, and historic treasures within America's national parks."

Apple's new Apple Pay promotion comes ahead of a National Park Fee-Free day, which takes place on August 25. On this day, admission is free for all national parks that normally have a fee for entry.


August 25 is the date of Apple's next Apple Watch challenge, which will ask participants to record a walk, run, or hike of at least three miles to win a Grand Canyon-themed award, and it is also the National Park Service's birthday.

What a great thing for Apple to do!


I agree. And $10 seems significant. Kind of odd they are doing this, lol. Maybe they’ve realized the string of public relations disasters of late and are trying to mitigate the brand damage.
