New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Reportedly Seeking Large Office Space in New York City

Thursday August 15, 2019 7:12 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is searching for a large office in Manhattan with between 200,000 and 500,000 square feet of space, according to New York real estate site The Real Deal. One source cited in the report believes Apple may end up securing up to 750,000 square feet of space, suitable for up to 5,000 employees by rule of thumb.

55 Hudson Yards render

The report, highlighted by Cult of Mac, claims Apple has considered a range of properties such as 50 Hudson Yards, One Madison Avenue, and the under-redevelopment James A. Farley Building on Eighth Avenue.

While other tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon each have a sizable presence in New York City, Apple has leased a smaller 45,000-square-foot office on Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District since 2011. Apple has also rented a six-story loft mansion on Duane Street in Tribeca to hold briefings with the media.

Earlier this year, the New York Post reported that Apple was in advanced talks for about 60,000 square feet of space at 55 Hudson Yards.

Tags: New York City, Apple real estate
[ 1 comments ]