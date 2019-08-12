Telegram Gains Silent Messages, Group Chat 'Slow Mode', Night Themes, and More

After applying the update, Telegram lets you send a message to someone and their device won't make an audible notification sound when they receive it, even if they forgot to enable Do Not Disturb mode.
Holding the Send button reveals the new option to have a message or media delivered without sound. Telegram suggests the feature means you can now message friends freely even when you know they are sleeping, studying or attending a meeting.
In the Group Permissions section, users will also find a new Slow Mode switch. With this enabled, members of a group chat are only able to send one message per the interval chosen by the group owner. Optional slow mode intervals span from 30 seconds to one hour.
The idea behind the feature is to make conversations in the group more orderly, while raising the value of each individual message. Admins can keep it on permanently, or toggle as necessary to throttle rush hour traffic.
Elsewhere in this update, group owners can now set custom titles for individual admins, videos now display thumbnail previews as you scrub through, and tapping on a timestamp plays the video from the right spot. There's also new animated emojis and new accent colors for the app's various night themes.
Telegram is a free download for iPhone and iPad from the App Store. [Direct Link]