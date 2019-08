Deals Spotlight: AirPods Discounted at Multiple Retailers, Including Wireless and Regular Charging Cases (Up to $20 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple's latest version of the AirPods has been seeing discounts throughout the year, and this week more retailers have introduced discounts on the wireless headphones.The best price on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is, down from $199.00, which can be found at Amazon and Adorama Best Buy also has this version of the AirPods on sale, at a slightly higher price of $179.99. Amazon has the best price on the standalone Wireless Charging Case at, while Adorama has the accessory priced at $69.99. The Wireless Charging Case is originally priced at $79.00, and can be paired with any model of the AirPods earbuds, allowing you to charge them on a Qi mat.If you're shopping for the AirPods with Charging Case, Best Buy and Amazon have this model for, down from $159.00.We regularly track the best deals on AirPods in our guide right here , and you can find even more of the best Apple-related sales in our full Deals Roundup