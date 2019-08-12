Deals Spotlight: AirPods Discounted at Multiple Retailers, Including Wireless and Regular Charging Cases (Up to $20 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The best price on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case is $179.00, down from $199.00, which can be found at Amazon and Adorama. Best Buy also has this version of the AirPods on sale, at a slightly higher price of $179.99.
Amazon has the best price on the standalone Wireless Charging Case at $69.00, while Adorama has the accessory priced at $69.99. The Wireless Charging Case is originally priced at $79.00, and can be paired with any model of the AirPods earbuds, allowing you to charge them on a Qi mat.
If you're shopping for the AirPods with Charging Case, Best Buy and Amazon have this model for $144.99, down from $159.00.
We regularly track the best deals on AirPods in our guide right here, and you can find even more of the best Apple-related sales in our full Deals Roundup.